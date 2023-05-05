Jamie Foxx’s close friend calmed down his co-star when she started “freaking out” over his hospitalisation.

The Oscar-winner, 55, is still getting treatment after experiencing a “medical complication” on 11 April on the set of his latest movie ‘Back in Action’, and actress Natasha Blasick has said her anxiety over his illness was eased when one of his close friends texted her with an update on his condition that left her feeling “so much better.”

She messaged one of Jamie’s pals amid “all the news that he’s getting worse,” and told Entertainment Tonight about the reply: “He was like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’”

Natasha, 52, added she and her loved ones are still “praying together” for the actor’s health, saying: “It’s really crazy. All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it’s very scary.”

Jamie is in a hospital in Georgia ever since as ‘Back in Action’ shoots with a body double in his absence.

It was reported in April Jamie’s doctors were still trying to “figure out what happened” to him before the actor was said to be “steadily” recovering.

His daughter and ‘Beat Shazam’ co-host Corinne Foxx, 29, said on 12 April her dad was in “recovery” following the scare.

She added on Instagram in a message “from the Foxx family”: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation have told TMZ that Jamie was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in a “serious enough” condition that members of his family travelled to be by his side.

An inside told the outlet: “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Jamie has Corinne with his ex Connie Kline and has second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his former girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

A flood of his famous friends have sent him their wishes and prayers for his recovery, with actress Kerry Washington, 46, saying she was sending “love and prayers” to her “movie huzbin” after she portrayed his wives in ‘Ray’ and ‘Django Unchained’.

Jamie’s health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller ‘Back in Action’, amid reports he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.