Alec Baldwin’s family is so big he “forgot” to include his daughter Ireland in a tribute to his family.

The ’30 Rock’ actor, 65, posted a slideshow of his seven youngest kids, whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, and called them “seven reasons to carry on during tough times”, but later apologised for leaving out his pregnant girl.

Alec, who is back to filming ‘Rust’ after prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against him after the fatal shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in 2021, captioned the images: “I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be.”

His post featured images of his brood Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, also two, and seven month old Ilaria, and he kicked himself when fans pointed out 27-year-old Ireland was missing.

Alec then shared a black-and-white picture of the model, who he had in 1995 with his then-wife Kim Basinger, 69.

Referring to her as musician ‘Billy Preston’, often known as the ‘Fifth Beatle’, he said: “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy.”

Ireland this week revealed she is going to raise her first child in a fruit-themed nursery.

She revealed on New Year’s Eve she and her boyfriend RAC – whose real name is André Allen Anjos – are expecting a girl who they say they will be naming her Holland, and she has now shard images of the upcoming arrival’s new home.

She said in a caption alongside a series of posts of her brightly-coloured nursery: “i had so much fun styling this fruit themed nursery for our little girl! @yojaxko killllllllled it with the fruits they painted on the walls!! And of course @rac built everything because if something has more than 4 instructions, I’m not doing it.”

Ireland also revealed she “thrifted” several “fruit themed goodies” for the room in Gearhart, Oregon, adding: “The furniture we chose were pieces from my childhood. And of course I spent way too much money on @jellycat stuffies because I had NO CHOICE.”