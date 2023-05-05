A coroner's report has confirmed former WWE wrestler Sara Lee took her own life.

The star died in October at the age of 30 leaving behind her husband, former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston - who wrestled under the name Wesley Blake - and their three children, and now an official report into her death has revealed she died after consuming a "lethal combination of alcohol and pills".

The documents - obtained by TMZ Sports - also stated Lee left "letters of intent at the scene" prior to her death and suffered bruises and abrasions which were possibly caused by falls while intoxicated.

Sara's death sent the wrestling world into mourning and professional wrestler Bull Dempsey, who performs under the ring name Bull James, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cory and the couple's kids.

The memorial fund raised more than $100,000 to help the family cover funeral costs and living expenses.

Corey also shared an emotional tribute to his life on Instagram, writing: "You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favourite), my wife.

"I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

WWE bosses also remembered Sara - who to fame after winning their competition 'Tough Enough' in 2015 and landing a $250,000 one-year contract with the organisation.

A post on the official WWE Twitter account read: "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."