King Charles had a laugh ahead of his coronation when he met his Ghanaian counterpart.

The monarch, 74, who will be crowned on 6 May, met Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, 72, at Buckingham Palace, who was sheltered by a huge coloured parasol that was held over his head.

He was one of a string of dignitaries who met Charles before his crowning including the spokesman for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon Uyunkar Domingo Peas, who seemed to break protocol by giving Charles a hug.

He also gave the monarch a necklace made from seeds to symbolise an alliance between the king and indigenous people as well as a head-dress made from rainforest feathers.

Charles looked overjoyed when he was told by the Amazon chief that he was being honoured for his decades of environmental work.

The King also held an audience with Canada's National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald.

They were among 100 heads of state who will be in London for the King and the 75-year-old Queen Consort’s coronation.

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales also arrived on The Mall on Friday (05.05.23) to greet members of the public in a surprise appearance less than a day before the coronation.

The road leading to Buckingham Palace was cleared and royal fans lined the route, with cheers of “God Save the King” being heard as the royals shook hands with fans.

Charles has also taken part in a final coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, where a 2,300-strong congregation will watch him being crowned.