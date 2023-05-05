Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are fighting to have a lawsuit filed by their former nanny moved to a private arbitrator.

The former couple say Ericka Genaro’s wrongful termination lawsuit was improperly filed in California as a civil suit when it should have been filed in New York.

According to Page Six, Olivia, 39, and Jason, 47, said in a statement: “It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press.

“Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace.”

Ericka claimed in February the couple fired her after she requested to take a three-day “stress leave” due to their relationship collapsing.

The former nanny claimed that, once Wilde moved out, she suffered increased stress and anxiety due to how much more time she had to spend with their children in her absence.

Legal papers stated: “The pressure of (Ericka) not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating.”

The nanny worked for the actors from 2018 until 2021, and is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and cost of the lawsuit.

Olivia and Jason have claimed she was never actually fired and say she resigned and offered to help them out for an extra five months, saying they also doubled her salary at the end of 2020.

They claimed Genaro threatened to “dish” to the media about her time as their nanny.

The former couple got engaged in 2013 and announced their split in November 2020, with Olivia going on to date her now-ex Harry Styles, 29.