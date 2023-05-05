Sharon Osbourne said she was sick for “months” after taking a controversial weight loss injection.

The 70-year-old TV presenter revealed she lost 30lb in four months after having the jabs, but shared its horrific side effects and warned fans it is not a “quick fix” and stressed she now eats “normally”.

Sharon said on ‘The Talk’ about battles to lose weight: “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies.

“But I took (the injection.) I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there’s always no quick recipe.

“I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.

“But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

Sharon, who has children Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, with her rocker husband Ozzy, 74, has also told how she feels to took cosmetic surgery “too far” by having a facelift.

She said her latest operation left her “looking like a cyclops” and she hardly recognised herself in the mirror, which “put her off” having any other work done.