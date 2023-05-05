Sharon Osbourne admits she was sick for ‘months’ after taking controversial weight loss jabs

Published
2023/05/05 16:00 (BST)

Sharon Osbourne said she was sick for “months” after taking a controversial weight loss injection.

The 70-year-old TV presenter revealed she lost 30lb in four months after having the jabs, but shared its horrific side effects and warned fans it is not a “quick fix” and stressed she now eats “normally”.

Sharon said on ‘The Talk’ about battles to lose weight: “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies.

“But I took (the injection.) I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there’s always no quick recipe.

“I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.

“But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

Sharon, who has children Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, with her rocker husband Ozzy, 74, has also told how she feels to took cosmetic surgery “too far” by having a facelift.

She said her latest operation left her “looking like a cyclops” and she hardly recognised herself in the mirror, which “put her off” having any other work done.

© BANG Media International

sharonosbourne ozzyosbourne aimeeosbourne kellyosbourne jackosbourne

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended