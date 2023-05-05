Morgan Wallen has returned to the stage.

The 29-year-old country music star was forced to pull out of his Mississippi show last week after he lost his voice but made a comeback on Thursday (04.05.23) after sharing a health update with fans on social media.

He said on his Instagram Story about being back on the road despite not yet feeling “100%”: “What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight – and all weekend.

“I wouldn’t say I’m 100% but I’m doing a lot better.

“And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t.

“We’re working on a rescheduled date – we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet.

“So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know.”

He signed off: “I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you – see you soon.”

Morgan left around 60,000 fans disappointed on 23 April when he axed his concert in Oxford, Mississippi minutes before he was due onstage.

Fans were asked to leave the venue after a message appeared on a screen saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been cancelled. “Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Morgan told fans he had “spent the day resting up” as well as talking to his doctor and “working through vocal exercises” before he realised he was “unable to sing”.

He added: “I am so sorry. I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Days earlier, the singer suffered a fall onstage during a gig in Louisville but bounced back to continue his show.