Gwyneth Paltrow is urging fans to donate a month’s supply of nappies to needy families.

The Goop founder, 50, who has children Apple, 18, and Moses, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, said they could use her wellness site to make the contribution as she raised awareness of the tax on diapers.

She said in a newsletter to her followers alongside her gift guide for mother’s day in the US, which falls on 14 May: “I wanted to call out one particular addition to this year’s guide. Last Mother’s Day, we partnered with the national non-profit Baby2Baby and launched a fake diaper to draw attention to the fact that diapers are taxed as luxury goods in 28 states (despite, of course, being a necessity.)

“This Mother’s Day, to continue to support Baby2Baby’s work providing diapers to families in need, you can donate a one-month supply of diapers to another family, right on goop. I hope you’ll join me in learning more about Baby2Baby and uplifting their critical services.”

She added a link to the organisation and the site said: “Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organisation that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

“In the last 12 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 300 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.”