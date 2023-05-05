Kaley Cuoco is "obsessed" with her baby girl.

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter five weeks ago, and Kaley admits that she's loving her first experience of motherhood.

The blonde beauty - who has Matilda with actor Tom Pelphrey - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's amazing. She's five weeks old and she was laughing today, full on laughing and I was like, 'This kid is hysterical!'

"I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'"

Kaley hasn't read any books about parenting and the actress is determined to do things in her own way.

She explained: "Still haven't read a damn thing.

"We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it's very clear, it's like one of three things."

Kaley announced the birth of her daughter via a social media post in April.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl and to share some behind-the-scenes photos with the world.

Kaley captioned the post: "3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

"Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did. (sic)"

Tom, 40, also shared some photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page.

The 'Ozark' actor wrote: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. (sic)"