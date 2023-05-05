Henry and Liv Lo Golding are expecting their second child together.

The 36-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce the news and to share a photo of his wife's growing baby bump.

Henry - who already has Lyla, two, with Liv - shared a black-and-white photo of his family on Instagram and he captioned the snap: "Inbound [heart and child emoji] (sic)"

Liv, 37 - who married the Hollywood star in 2016 - has also shared the same image on her own Instagram account.

She captioned the photo: "Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1 [heart and stars emojis] (sic)"

What's more, the yoga instructor has revealed that she plans to share how she practices yoga throughout her pregnancy in a video series.

Liv explained in a caption: "I became a mompreneur when I became pregnant. I have a prenatal yoga certification and practiced yoga throughout my last pregnancy, but this time, I am sharing my journey to demonstrate how important yoga is for the mind and body because health begins with the mother (sic)"

Meanwhile, Henry previously admitted that fatherhood has transformed his life.

The actor revealed that becoming a dad for the first time led to a change of "perspective".

Henry told 'Good Morning America': "It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star also explained that Liv has been happy to share her experience of motherhood with the world.

He said: "I think she felt really comfortable, of course, sort of sharing her experience. It's so important for her to share her experience as a new mother, especially all the challenges that come with that."