Pete Davidson behaved like "a gentleman" when he spoke to Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

The 29-year-old comedian was seen chatting to his ex-girlfriend at the recent event in New York City, and an insider has now revealed that their interaction was "totally fine".

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They both really respect each other and there are zero hard feelings.

"He knows Kim was looking to have fun when they dated, and he was totally fine with it. He also enjoyed their time together."

Pete and Kim, 42, split after nine months of dating in 2022.

But the comedian still considers the brunette beauty to be a "great person".

In April, an insider revealed that Kim's family are keen to see her find love.

The reality star hasn't publicly dated anyone since splitting from Pete - but her family hope that she'll soon return to the dating scene.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways."

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with Kanye West - is doing her best to maintain a "good co-parenting relationship" with her ex-husband.

Kim is also keen to "move forward" with her life, following her acrimonious break-up from Kanye and her split from Pete.

The insider added: "Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy."

Meanwhile, another source has claimed that Kim is determined to include Kanye in the lives of their children.

The TV star - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - won't allow her split from the rapper to undermine his relationship with their kids.

The insider told E! News: "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change.

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."