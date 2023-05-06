King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's relationship has "left a lot of collateral damage".

Patrick Jephson, who served as Princess Diana's private secretary in the 80s and 90s, believes the British public aren't entirely happy with Camilla's royal title.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The polls are fairly unequivocal at this point.

"I saw two just recently, one said 14 percent approved of [Camilla] being made queen and the other poll said ten percent, so whichever way you look at it, a lot of people aren't entirely happy with Camilla being called queen and there is a reason for that."

Charles was married to Diana - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - between 1981 and 1996, and Patrick has admitted to feeling "uneasy" about Camilla's relationship with the monarch.

He said: "It's an all-conquering love, and that leaves a lot of people uneasy, me included."

Patrick added that Camilla's "job as Queen Consort is to support the king, plain and simple, and over the years, she has obviously shown she's very good at that".

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth announced that she wanted Camilla to take on the Queen Consort title.

The late queen - who died in September, aged 96 - confirmed her wish in a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign.

She said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."