Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.

The 43-year-old star made a concerted effort to become louder and more noticeable after he got lost while he was out with his family in Minnesota.

Chris - who is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was walking in the mall holding, I thought, my mom's hand. And then I just looked up and she wasn't there and I was lost in the mall.

"I started to cry and some adult stranger, by the grace of God not some weirdo, found me and brought me back. We started looking around for my family [for] what felt like ages, finally found them - they were shopping and didn't even notice I was gone."

Chris admits that the incident changed his entire outlook.

The movie star also revealed that it triggered his acting ambitions.

He shared: "I think from that moment forward I was like, 'If I'm in the room, I'm gonna be loud.' And I'm gonna be noticed and I'm gonna make sure everyone knows I'm there just in case I get lost. They're gonna actually notice me. I really think that's why I became an actor."

Meanwhile, Chris previously opened up about his sporting pedigree, describing himself as a "great football player".

The actor told Vanity Fair magazine: "I was a great football player.

"I was a fullback and an inside linebacker. I never had the speed to play college. But I loved it. I don’t think anything will ever take its place. The competition, the team.

"You get a little bit of that in acting. You get it with action films. You have to train, be in shape. I think I learned more about how to handle myself as an actor playing sports than I ever did in theatre."