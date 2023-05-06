Alice Evans is reportedly moving out of the California home she once shared with her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd.

The 54-year-old actress and the couple's two daughters, Elsie, 11, and Ella, seven, are said to be moving to a rental property this weekend (06-07.05.23) after the actor begged a court to enforce the sale of the three-bedroomed family home in the coastal town of La Jolla following their split.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Alison Boshoff: "Alice is packing up and it's been a devastating period. She is very sad that she and the children have to move out, but there was no option."

The 49-year-old ‘Fantastic Four’ actor claimed Alice had been living at the mansion for free since they split more than two years ago, while he pays the $6,750 mortgage as well as insurance and property tax - and he insisted he could no longer afford to keep up with the bills.

Gruffudd - who is now living in Los Angeles with his 29-year-old girlfriend Bianca Wallace - said in the court filing: "The rent for my apartment is $3,400 per month; I live there with my girlfriend, who has been paying the majority of our living expenses, and all of our rent, since September 2022 due to my financial circumstances.

"I have explained these financial circumstances to Alice and have asked her numerous times since we separated, through counsel, to help financially and to agree to sell the La Jolla residence ... but Alice has not agreed to my requests."

Gruffudd filed for divorce in March 2021 after Alice claimed on social media that her husband of 14 years was walking out on her and their girls. He went public with his new relationship with Bianca seven months after his separation from Alice, who accused him of cheating – an allegation which has been denied.