Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh brought a touch of Hollywood glamour as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation.

The actors were among the early arrivals to take their seats at the historic venue in London on Saturday (06.05.23) ahead of the glittering ceremony which will see the new monarch crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort - and they were joined by other famous faces including rocker Nick Cave - who is part of the Australian delegation - and Lionel Richie, who will perform at the coronation concert on Sunday (07.05.23).

Also among the early arrivals was 'Downton Abbey' actress Dame Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry, Dame Joanna Lumley, magician Dynamo, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and musical theatre mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has written the official anthem for the King's coronation.

The stars were joined by a number of UK politicians including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan who were seen arriving at the Abbey.

Guests started arriving at the venue from 7am and were advised to be seated by 9am - two hours before the service is due to begin.

Early guests were treated to musical performances helmed by conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner which included three pieces by JS Bach.

The Abbey has been decorated with lavish floral arrangements in colours of reds, burgundies and yellow golds as well as a royal blue carpet.

Around 2,300 people are expected to among congregation which will include representatives of 39 Commonwealth nations and as well as 90 heads of state. Guests also include many ordinary citizens who have been given the opportunity to attend to thank them for their service to their country and communities.