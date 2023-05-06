Jamie Lee Curtis has decided to step down from her role as a presenter at the MTV Movie and TV Awards to show her support for the Hollywood writers strike.

The 'Halloween' star had been due to take to the stage to present one of the gongs at the annual bash, which takes place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday (07.05.23), but she's now decided not to go because she "won't cross a picket line" amid the Writers Guild of America walk-out which kicked off on Tuesday (02.05.23).

Jamie posted a picture of herself in a previous red carpet outfit on Instagram and declared she won't be getting dressed up to go to the awards show, writing: "I'm not gonna be able to go and present because the @wgawest needs and deserves my support and I won't cross their picket line."

It comes after the awards show's host Drew Barrymore also announced she was pulling out of the show because of the strike.

In a statement issued to Variety, she said: “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. “Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

The show will go ahead as planned, but will no longer be broadcast live and will reportedly be without an audience.

Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honour the best of film and TV over the past year."