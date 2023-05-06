Heads of state and world leaders have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Six former UK Prime Ministers headed to the historic London venue with Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Theresa May, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron all in attendance alongside current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

US First Lady Jill Biden braved the rain in a blue two-piece suit attending the ceremony representing her husband US President Joe Biden who was unable to make it to the coronation. She was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden who wore a sunny yellow outfit.

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen arriving with his wife Brigitte Macron along with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council leader Charles Michel.

Other guests included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco were among the first members of European royalty to arrive and they were followed by Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.

The royals and world leaders were joined by Hollywood royalty including Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh who brought a touch of A-list glamour as they arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The actors were among the early arrivals to take their seats at the historic venue and they were joined by other famous faces including rocker Nick Cave - who is part of the Australian delegation - and Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will both perform at the coronation concert on Sunday (07.05.23).

The congregation of 2,300 people includes representatives of 39 Commonwealth nations and as well as 90 heads of state. Guests also include many ordinary citizens who have been given the opportunity to attend to thank them for their service to their country and communities.