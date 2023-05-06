King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have begun their journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The soon-to-be coronated King and Queen spent the night at Clarence House and travelled to Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning (06.05.23) to begin the King’s Procession at 10.20am.

Members of the sovereign’s Household Cavalry and troops from all three services lined the route.

They are heading towards The Mall, then onto Trafalgar Square, to Whitehall and Parliament Street before Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary. They will arrive outside the Great West Door of the iconic abbey in time for the 11am service.

At 9am, all viewing areas along the route were closed to new arrivals.

In Trafalgar Square, around 2,000 anti-monarchy protestors appeared with some carrying yellow placards reading "Not My King".

A number of arrests have been made, with Metropolitan Police confirming earlier this morning that they had arrested four people in the St Martin's Lane area.

They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance after they seized lock-on devices.

The arrests and protests come after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of the royal residence on Tuesday (02.05.23).

David Huber, 59, was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Meanwhile, at the abbey, guests started arriving at the venue at 7am and were advised to be seated by 9am - two hours before the service is due to begin.

The Abbey has been decorated with lavish floral arrangements in colours of reds, burgundies and yellow golds as well as a royal blue carpet.

Around 2,300 people are expected to be among the congregation which will include representatives of 39 Commonwealth nations, as well as 100 heads of state. Guests also include many ordinary citizens who have been given the opportunity to attend to thank them for their service to their country and communities.

Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh brought a touch of Hollywood glamour as they arrived.

The actors were among the early arrivals to take their seats at the historic venue in London, ahead of the glittering ceremony.

And they were joined by other famous faces including rocker Nick Cave - who is part of the Australian delegation - and Lionel Richie, who will perform at the coronation concert on Sunday (07.05.23).

Also among the early arrivals was 'Downton Abbey' actress Dame Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry, Dame Joanna Lumley, magician Dynamo, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and composer Webber.

The stars were joined by a number of UK politicians including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. And former Prime Ministers, including Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and David Cameron. Followed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.