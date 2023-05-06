Prince Harry arrived for King Charles' coronation alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Duke of Sussex wore a suit and was seen chatting happily to his relatives as he followed the sisters' dad Andrew, Duke of York into Westminster Abbey ahead of the crowning of Harry's dad and stepmother Queen Camilla at the lavish ceremony in central London on Saturday (06.05.23).

They arrived alongside Mike and Zara Tindall and were followed by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Anne, Princess Royal.

Prince Harry, 38, was given a seat on the third row along with Princess Eugenie, 33, and Princess Beatrice, 34, and was seated next to Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen.

Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex chose to remain behind in California with the couple's two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who marks his fourth birthday on the day his grandfather is crowned.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have jetted into the UK on Friday morning (05.05.23) on a commercial flight from California and previous reports suggested he would be skipping the rest of the celebrations and heading home shortly after the ceremony.

However, it has since been reported that Harry has been invited to his father's lunch at Buckingham Palace following the coronation but it's not known if he will be attending.

Senior royals made up the front row with William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales taking centre stage with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis alongside the Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise and James the Earl of Wessex as well as Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Tim Laurence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son Prince George was given an official role in the ceremony acting as a Page of Honour. He followed the King and Queen into the building ahead of his parents who were wearing formal robes as requested by the King and Queen and his younger siblings.

Princess Catherine's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also in the congregation along with heads of state, world leaders, members of European royalty and Hollywood stars including Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh.