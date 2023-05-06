Prince George, nine, has become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.

The young royal is one of King Charles' Pages of Honour, alongside Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache who are all sons of the king's friends.

All eight boys are wearing matching scarlet uniforms and took part in the procession going through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The traditional outfit for a Page of Honour includes a red coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and a lace jabot - a decorative frill - with white breeches, white stockings and black buckled shoes, and they also carry a small ceremonial sword.

George joined his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, in the congregation for the coronation service after fulfilling his duties. While the younger two Wales children don't have formal roles in the ceremony, all three are expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla's pages are Gus and Louis Lopes, both 13, Camilla's daughter Laure and her husband Harry's children.

They were joined by their cousin Freddy Parker Bowles, also 13, Camilla's son Tom's offspring, and Camilla's 10-year-old great nephew Arthur Elliot.

Instead of Pages of Honour, Queen Elizabeth instead opted for six Maids of Honour to carry her train during her coronation in 1953, all of whom were unmarried daughters of Dukes, Earls and Marquesses.

Charles is wearing the royal robe of state and naval trousers instead of the more traditional breeches and silk stockings of his ancestors.

His wife opted for a white bridal-style gown with a long red velvet train.

The new cross of Wales led the procession into the abbey, followed by the Royal Standards, the crown, orb and sceptre.

Inside, Prince Harry is seated third row, next to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their spouses. And Prince Andrew is at the opposite end in the same row.

The king has chosen 12 new compositions for the service, including the official coronation anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise', composed and performed by musical theatre legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He will also pay tribute to his late father, Prince Philip, with Greek Orthodox music.

Charlies and Camilla began their journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The gilded crown on top of the coach was carved from oak from HMS Victory.

The interiors are made of wood and metal from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and the Mary Rose.

They headed towards The Mall, then onto Trafalgar Square, to Whitehall and Parliament Street before Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary. They arrived outside the Great West Door of the iconic abbey in time for the 11am service.

They were met with raucous cheers from members of the public lining the route.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is leading the coronation service.