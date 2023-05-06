King Charles has been proclaimed the "undoubted King" and anointed.

Standing next to the 700-year-old Coronation Chair, the 74-year-old monarch was proclaimed before the congregation before carrying out the Coronation Oath.

He solemnly declared to uphold the law and the Church of England during his reign.

He then completed the Accession Declaration Oath confirming that he is a “faithful Protestant”.

The congregation replied: "God save King Charles."

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "Your Majesty, are you willing to make, subscribe, and declare to the statutory Accession Declaration Oath?"

"The King replied: "I am willing.

"I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the Throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law."

The King then signed copies of the Oaths, presented by the Lord Chamberlain, whilst the choir sings

His four page boys, including Prince George, nine, carried the train of his robe.

The King moved to the High Altar, where he lead his prayer.

He then moved back to the Chair of Estate.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a reading of the Epistle, continuing a tradition dating back several years.

Sunak is a Hindu reading from a biblical text, a nod to the king's dedication to encouraging a nation of multi-faith inclusivity.

The passage was Colossians 1:9-17.

Before the shielded anointment, the Archbishop of Canterbury read: "Blessed art thou, Sovereign God, upholding with thy grace all who are called to thy service. Thy prophets of old anointed priests and kings to serve in thy name and in the fullness of time thine only Son was anointed by the Holy Spirit to be the Christ, the Saviour and Servant of all.

"By the power of the same Spirit, grant that this holy oil may be for thy servant Charles a sign of joy and gladness; that as King he may know the abundance of thy grace and the power of thy mercy, and that we may be made a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for thine own possession. Blessed be God, our strength and our salvation, now and for ever. Amen."

For the anointing, unlike his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, His Majesty had it done in private behind a screen rather than a canopy.

The archbishop poured a special oil from a golden flask - or the Ampulla - onto the coronation spoon before anointing the King with a cross on his head, chest and hands.

During the historic moment, the choir performed George Frideric Handel 1 Kings 1: 39–40, which was composed for the Coronation of George II in 1727.

They sang: "God save The King, Long Live The King."