Queen Consort Camilla has officially been crowned Queen.

After being anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23), the 75-year-old royal was handed her regalia, the Ring, Rod and Sceptre.

Camilla was then crowned Queen with Queen Mary's up-recycled Crown.

The regal headpiece had the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds from the late Queen Elizabeth II's personal jewellery collection added.

Similarly, the king used the same crown worn by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her 1953 coronation, St Edward's Crown.

Members of the public were invited to swear allegiance to the monarch in a "chorus of millions of voices".

The King and Queen then removed their crowns and returned to their Chairs of Estate to take communion.

The new King and Queen later retired to prepare for the most regal of processions back to Buckingham Palace followed out by their page boys as hymns continued inside the abbey.

The more brief affair came after Charles, 75, was crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After which, the congregation cried: "God save the King."

Gun salutes were fired across the UK to mark the historical moment.

The Prince of Wales also made a solemn pledge to his father

He vowed: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth.

“I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The 40-year-old royal - who is first in line to the throne - then proceeded to kiss his father on the cheek.