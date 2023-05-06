King Charles and Queen Camilla have completed their grand second procession back to Buckingham Palace - in spectacular fashion.

The newly-crowned King and Queen rode inside the Gold State Coach - which is 260 years old and only used for coronations, jubilees, and royal weddings - for their journey back after their coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23).

Prince Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, joined their eldest brother, Page Boy Prince George, nine, in a separate carriage with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the young royals were seen waving to the masses of crowds lining the route.

Young Louis particularly enjoyed himself, waving and pulling cheeky faces along the way.

Charlotte and Catherine are wearing white outfits by Alexandra McQueen with matching silver floral tiaras.

Catherine is also wearing jewels worn by the late Queen Elizabeth and William's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in their memory.

Elsewhere, Anne, Princess of Royal, mounted her horse in the important role of Gold Stick in Waiting, not far off from her brother, the king.

Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew followed behind in a car with his daughter Princess Eugenie.

A number of troops who took part in the coronation procession required assistance after appearing faint, while some of the horses got spooked by the rain, however, it didn't put a dampener on the joyous occasion.

Around 4,000 ceremonial troops took part in the magnificent procession, as the king and queen and their family made the journey back to the palace for their balcony appearance with senior members of the royal family for the flypast to mark their reign.

The procession drew to a close as the royal carriages entered the gates of the palace and flags of the Commonwealth were waived by the military.

The forces then lined up for The Royal Salute in the gardens of the palace. The king and queen walked out onto the West Terrace to view the salute, followed by the page boys.

The National Anthem was then performed by the bands and they were then ordered to remove their headdresses and call out three cheers for Their Majesties. The royal bagpipes and drums could then be heard performing 'King Charles III' as the monarchs went back inside.