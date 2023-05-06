The Coronation flypast has been scaled back due to the poor weather conditions in London.

Only the helicopters and The Red Arrows acrobatic team are to take part in the display for the newly-crowned King and Queen, as rain pours down on the British capital this Saturday (06.05.23).

The display over The Mall and Buckingham Palace was originally set to take place for around six minutes, however, it will only have a duration of two minutes 30, the Ministry of Defence said.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force were meant to take part, all flying in different formations.

The Red Arrows told ITV News they would be "waiting until the last minute" to decide if it's possible to take to the skies.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are still expected to view the display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with senior members of the Royal Family.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said in his forecast: “An area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving northeast through the day with some heavy bursts at times.

"This is likely to bring some rain to London from mid-morning. Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight.

"Under the cloud and rain, temperatures will be subdued with 16 degrees in London, whilst 20 degrees is likely in sunnier northwest Scotland.”

The coronation flypast follows the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and the grand procession back to Buckingham Palace and The Royal Salute.