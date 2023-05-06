Prince Harry travelled to Heathrow Airport immediately after King Charles' coronation.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was picked up by a car from Westminster Abbey after the service on Saturday (06.05.23) and went straight to Heathrow to return to California.

According to The Sun, Harry's car was seen being escorted by a police motorcade in the direction of the airport.

He was then taken into the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5.

Earlier, Harry had arrived at the church along with Princess Beatrice's husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

He then took a seat next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, a few rows behind his brother Prince William.

A source said: "There were discussions that the seating could be arranged on line of succession.

"But that would have put fifth-in-line Harry front and centre, and with William and Kate.

"Instead the decision was working royals only at the front and work back from there."

The royal was widely expected to leave London as soon as possible after the ceremony, in order to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday with his wife Duchess Meghan and their daughter Lillibet in California.

According to a lipreader consulted by HELLO! magazine, Harry told Brooksbank: "I will be straight to the airport."

Following the service, Harry did not travel to Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal family, and he missed out on standing on the balcony for the flypast, as the coronation procession drew to a close.