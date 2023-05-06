Meghan, Duchess of Sussex planned a "low-key party at home" for her son Prince Archie.

While her husband Prince Harry travelled to the UK to attend his father, King Charles' coronation ceremony on Saturday (06.05.23), Meghan arranged a small celebration for Archie's 4th birthday at their Montecito home in California.

A source told PEOPLE: "It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Archie is big brother to sister Princess Lilibet, 23, months, and the insider said: "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"

Meghan, 41, decided not to travel to the UK with Harry, 38, for his father's big day and insiders have explained that their relationship with the royals is still complicated.

The source said: "Things are strained.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support. There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Following Queen Elizabeth's death last year and Charles becoming King, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."