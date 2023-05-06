Prince Harry wore custom Dior for King Charles' coronation.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23) in a three-piece suit designed by Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

Dior shared a picture of Harry on Twitter and wrote: "Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next."

Dior also posted on Instagram: "For the coronation of King Charles III in London, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was attired in a formal Dior look specially designed by @MrKimJones for the momentous occasion. Pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey, his black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat is worn with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers, a white shirt, and grey tie."

According to Rain magazine, Harry's outfit consisted of a "custom black peak wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat, grey wool and mohair pants, a white cotton shirt, grey silk tie, a wool and mohair peak lapel double-breasted best and black leather derbies".

Harry, 38, who served for 10 years in the Army and did two tours in Afghanistan, also wore his Afghanistan service medal, along with Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals. He wore the Knight Commander Victorian Order Star decoration around his neck.

Harry attended the ceremony without his wife Duchess Meghan, who remained in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He left Westminster Abbey for Heathrow immediately after the service, in order to catch a flight back to California so he wouldn't miss Archie's fourth birthday.