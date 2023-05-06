Bindi Irwin's pain levels were "out of this world" after giving birth, due to her endometriosis.

The 24-year-old 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace in 2021 and Bindi revealed that her pain intensified after the birth.

In a video shared to Instagram, she said: "After having beautiful Grace, my pain levels were out of this world.

"I can remember countless times of Grace needing me and me crawling to her cot at night. I can remember being with Grace and just laying on the floor in agony because I would have stabbing pain in my side and I literally could not get up. Or I would throw up, or I was scared I would pass out.

"I was so scared because I was worried if I was alone with Grace, something would happen to me, and she would be on her own."

Bindi revealed she finally decided to seek treatment for her condition after she was hit with severe pain while on her annual crocodile research trip with her family in August 2022.

She explained: "The pain hit me out of nowhere. I had to hand Grace to mom and just curl up in the fetal position on the ground because the stabbing pain in my side was insurmountable."

After doctors investigated, they found 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst on her ovary, which she eventually had removed via surgery in December.