Prince Harry appeared to be “trying to protect himself” at King Charles' coronation, according to a body language expert.

Despite a strained relationship with the royal family, Harry flew in from Montecito, California to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London but body language guru Traci Brown believes things have not improved.

She told Us Weekly: "He hasn’t changed his mindset [toward the family] from anything that I’ve seen. He's on the same page that he’s always been. I don’t see any improvements.

"No one’s deviated from anything. No one’s patched anything up since we’ve heard from them last. They’re going through the motions of what they think they need to do to get King Charles off the ground."

While Harry attended the coronation, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, remained in California with their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, 23 months.

Harry, 38, and his brother Prince William, 40, did not interact at the service, their first public meeting since Harry released his shocking autobiography 'Spare'.

He wrote in the book: "Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa [Charles] and Mummy [Princess Diana] and Grandpa [Prince Philip]. And even Granny [Queen Elizabeth II]. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after."