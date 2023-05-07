Poppy Delevingne is terrified of buttons.

The 36-year-old model doesn’t like having to deal with the garment fasteners but doesn’t think her phobia is too unusual because it is shared by late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

She told Grazia magazine: “The last thing people would guess about me is that I have a phobia of buttons.

“Apparently Steve Jobs had the same problem so at least I’m in good company.”

Poppy also confessed to being “hopeless” with technology and admitted her young niece is much better at handling her device.

She said: “The last app I downloaded – I’m hopeless when it comes to tech, so it would be some weird unicorn game that my niece downloaded. He’s a whizz at this kind of thing.”

The British beauty was left starstruck when Jennifer Aniston followed her on Instagram but she’s convinced the ‘Morning Show’ actress did so by mistake.

She said: “The last time I felt truly starstruck was when Jennifer Aniston followed me on Instagram.

“She’s the coolest of the cool. It must have been a mistake.”

When she isn’t working, Poppy loves spending time with her sisters, Cara and Chloe Delevingne. Asked the last time she laughed until she cried, she replied: “Every time I’m with my sisters. We whip ourselves up into a laughing frenzy.

“It’s agony but also pure joy. When I’m with them I’m at my happiest.”