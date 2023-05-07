Kerry Katona is “scared” of getting married again.

The former Atomic Kitten star – who was previously married to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George Kay – is engaged to Ryan Mahoney but while he was excited to learn COVID-19 restrictions are easing in the US, where they have planned to tie the knot, the 41-year-old star admitted her “stomach sank” at the news.

In her column for new! magazine, she explained: “Ryan texted me the other day saying, ‘Joe Biden is lifting the law so you can travel to America unvaccinated.’

“We’ve always talked about getting married in Vegas, but I was like, ‘What’s the rush?!’

“My stomach sank – the thought of walking down the aisle again scares me. I thought, ‘It’s only been five years, can’t we wait a little bit longer?’

“We haven’t made any plans for a wedding at all, but I’m alright for now. There’s plenty of time for that in the future."

The mother of five, whose third husband died from an overdose in 2019, previously admitted she was anxious at the idea of getting married again.

She wrote in her column last summer: "I'll be honest, getting married gives me anxiety. I've been through two divorces and I'm a widow, so I feel scarred by what I've been through. I couldn't be happier with Ryan. I can't wait to call him my husband., but my heart races at the thought of it. A couple of years ago I would have been rushing to get married, but I don't feel any need to be like that now."