2023/05/07 09:00 (BST)

'Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered' is getting a standalone release on PlayStation 5.

The remastered version of the web-slinger superhero's PS4 title was previously only available for gamers who bought 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition'.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the team confirmed that once the game is available, owners of the original 'Marvel's Spider-Man' on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10.

Meanwhile, owners of 'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' can still get 'Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered' by upgrading to the 'Ultimate Edition' through the main menu of the PS5 version.

Insomnaic Games' narrative director Jon Paquette has also revealed details of a new comic introducing The Hood to this universe, as well as serving as a prequel for the upcoming 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' video game.

He wrote: "When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic.

"But we kept coming back to the same core premise - What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn't understand?

"We wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

"What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ's journalism career going?"

