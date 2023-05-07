A PS5 Pro is "currently in development".

Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming claims he can “report with a 100 per cent degree of certainty that the PS5 Pro is currently in development.”

He also added, "that the first dev kit prototypes will be going to 1st party developers within the next couple of months, with 3rd party developers receiving them by the end of the year.”

It was previously reported that the console would be released in time for Christmas 2024.

And PlayStation console architect Mark Cerny is said to be part of the team creating the beast, which will boast ray-tracing technology.

Henderson has also mentioned a redesigned PS5 console with a detachable disc drive, as well as a new handheld device, are also on the way.

However, there is still no official word from Sony themselves at this time, so be sure to take everything with a pinch of salt.