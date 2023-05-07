Katy Perry has the "biggest entourage" of all the acts at King Charles' coronation concert.

The 38-year-old pop star is to take to the stage on Sunday (07.05.23) evening for a performance at Windsor Castle in honour of the 74-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla and will share the billing with the likes of Lionel Richie and Take That but is reportedly taking up five dressing rooms and has more than 50 aides with her ahead of the performance.

A source told The Sunday Mirror: "Katy has easily the biggest entourage of any on the bill. But she has a trusted team who she always works with and relies upon. They know exactly how she likes things done… and will make sure they’re done to the letter. When it comes to her backstage rider, she isn’t over the top, but there are a few things she always asks for. They make her feel relaxed."

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker - who has taken a week off from her Las Vegas residency to perform at the prestigious royal event - is said to have arrived in London in 10 Mercedes people carriers and has reportedly demanded luxury sofas, fresh flowers and a refrigerator with a glass door for her backstage comforts, but instead of flying on a private jet to the British capital, flew first class on a public jet instead.

Ahead of the performance, Katy explained how everything just "aligned" because she is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities.

She told ExtraTV: "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values. I'm also an ambassador for Unicef. And as a mother I know first hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I'm just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned.

Meanwhile, the 'Hot n Cold' hitmaker remained tight-lipped on what she will be performing on the big day but did share her excitement at being offered the chance to stay at Windsor Castle - which was one of the preferred homes of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth - and teased that she may be "posting" a lot on social media.

She added: "They said I was allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited about. I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle for real, this is wild!"

The 'Roar' songstress will be joined on the billing by the likes of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, 64, who will duet with 57-year-old Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel, with others including boy band Take That and Lionel Richie also set to take to the stage.