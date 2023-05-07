Zoe Ball is the second big name to pull out of King Charles’ coronation concert.

The 52-year-old presenter was due to cover the event, which will kick off at 8pm from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle in London, but said on Sunday (07.05.23) she was “gutted” illness had led to her cancelling the job.

She tweeted along with a green queasy-faced emoji: “Absolutely gutted... the sickness bug has got me" along with a queasy-face emoji.

"Was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronation concert on @BBCRadio2.”

The host added her fellow Radio 2 colleagues Dermot O’Leary, 49, and Scott Mills, 50, would fill in for her, telling fand the pair “have got you covered”, before signing off with: “I’m heading back to bed.”

Zoe dropping out comes after singer Freya Ridings, 29, also pulled out of due to sickness.

She had been due to perform a duet with classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench, 53, during the show.

The remaining line-up of singers, includes Katy Perry, 38, Lionel Richie, 73, Paloma Faith, 41, and Olly Murs, 38, as well as Take That, all of whom who will perform in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 from 8 pm, with Kirsty Young, 54, presenting television coverage.

Katy reportedly has the “biggest entourage” of all the acts at the show, with a source telling the Sunday Mirror she would be taking up five dressing rooms and has more than 50 aides with her ahead of the performance.

The insider added: “Katy has easily the biggest entourage of any on the bill. But she has a trusted team who she always works with and relies upon. They know exactly how she likes things done… and will make sure they’re done to the letter.”

They added about her backstage requirements: “When it comes to her backstage rider, she isn’t over the top, but there are a few things she always asks for. They make her feel relaxed."

‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer Katy has taken a week off from her Las Vegas residency to perform at the royal event and is said to have arrived in London in 10 Mercedes people carriers and reportedly demanded luxury sofas, fresh flowers and a refrigerator with a glass door as part of her backstage comforts.

But instead of flying on a private jet to London, she flew first class on a public jet.