The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped on gin and took cans of ale made by royal fans on a surprise walkabout to toast King Charles’ coronation.

The couple were given the gifts by a group of thousands of partying picknickers who attended ‘Big Lunch’ celebrations on Sunday (07.05.23), a day after Charles’ crowning at London’s Westminster Abbey – and hours before his crowning was to be marked by the coronation concert, which started at 8pm.

They were handed the boozy gifts while speaking to school friends Dion English, Sue Watson, and Lorraine Ramney.

William, 40, looked overjoyed as he was handed a tin of ‘Return of the King’ ale, which was organically brewed for the coronation.

He took two cans and Kate smiles as he said he would save them for later.

William also tried some of Dion English’s ‘Purple Reign’ gin, which he then told his wife Katherine to try the drink.

The princess, who has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with William, was also filmed spotting a little girl crying before she asked: “Do you want a hug?” and embraced her after the youngster said: “Yes!”

But Katherine’s security were seen gently pulling her back from a fan who broke royal protocol by putting her hand on the back of her head as she pulled her in for a selfie from behind a barrier.

Streets across Britain were closed for 3,200 ‘Big Lunch’ events.

Thousands turned out hours before Charles’ coronation concert kicked off at 8pm after the 74-year-old was crowned on Saturday (06.05.23) at Westminster Abbey in London alongside his wife Camilla, 75.

One woman in the crowds on Sunday complimented Kate on the tiara she wore to the ceremony, telling her: “I loved your headpiece.”