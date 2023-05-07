The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have found it hilarious when the muppets “gatecrashed” King Charles’ coronation concert.

Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog surprised crowds when they interrupted host Hugh Bonneville in a sketch that came halfway through his presenting segment of the Sunday (07.05.23) night concert on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle/

Lip reader Jacqui Press told MailOnline’s Femail section Prince William, 40 and Princess Katherine, 41, revelled in the muppets’ gags, saying Kate told their children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight: “That’s funny!”

The royal couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, five, stayed home as it was past his bedtime.

Miss Piggy and Kermit were seen walking up to ‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh, 59, and told him they were looking for their seats, claiming they were expected in the royal box by “King Charlesy-warsley”.

Miss Piggy was ecstatic to meet a “real lord” and suggested she could become his Lady.

She then said she couldn’t believe she didn’t live in a castle, with Hugh calling her a “pig in a dress”.

Other much-loved characters who popped up during the show included Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, who starred discussing the king’s love of red squirrels in a cartoon.

The bear said: “Christopher Robin told me His Majesty loves red squirrels so much he sometimes gives them names and lets them into his house.

“I believe the squirrels are rather fond of His Majesty too.”

Other collaborations included maestro Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.