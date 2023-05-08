Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens stage second wedding in Mexico

Published
2023/05/08 07:00 (BST)

Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens exchanged vows for a second time at a ceremony in Mexico over the weekend (06-07.05.23).

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast wed the NFL player, 27, in a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas on April 22 and they did it all again by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas for a glitzy destination wedding on Saturday night (06.05.23) which was attended by 140 guests.

Simon previously told a fan on Instagram why the couple was having two ceremonies, explaining: "We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding."

The wedding party included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and the bride is believed to have worn four dresses including a gown by Galia Lahav.

Ahead of the second ceremony, Simone told Vogue magazine: "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite - but it works perfect ... I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world ...

"This is probably the most nervous I’ll be … making this life-changing walk. It’s like everything you’ve hoped and dreamed of."

After the ceremony, the couple shared pictures of their lavish honeymoon suite at a resort in Cabo and Jonathan shared a video of drums being played during the reception party.

The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 and went Instagram official with their romance a few months later. They got engaged on Valentine's Day, 2022 after almost two years together, with Simone previously admitting accepting Jonathan's proposal was the "easiest yes".

© BANG Media International

simonebiles jonathanowens

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended