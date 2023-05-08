Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens exchanged vows for a second time at a ceremony in Mexico over the weekend (06-07.05.23).

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast wed the NFL player, 27, in a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas on April 22 and they did it all again by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas for a glitzy destination wedding on Saturday night (06.05.23) which was attended by 140 guests.

Simon previously told a fan on Instagram why the couple was having two ceremonies, explaining: "We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding."

The wedding party included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and the bride is believed to have worn four dresses including a gown by Galia Lahav.

Ahead of the second ceremony, Simone told Vogue magazine: "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite - but it works perfect ... I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world ...

"This is probably the most nervous I’ll be … making this life-changing walk. It’s like everything you’ve hoped and dreamed of."

After the ceremony, the couple shared pictures of their lavish honeymoon suite at a resort in Cabo and Jonathan shared a video of drums being played during the reception party.

The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 and went Instagram official with their romance a few months later. They got engaged on Valentine's Day, 2022 after almost two years together, with Simone previously admitting accepting Jonathan's proposal was the "easiest yes".