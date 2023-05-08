Britney Spears' tell-all memoir has reportedly been delayed over to legal concerns of what she may reveal.

The 41-year-old pop star regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life in November 2021 after 13 years of living under a conservatorship governed by her family and had been due to release the bombshell tome in February 2024 in a deal thought to be worth millions but the publication has now reportedly been pushed back over concerns over the "brutally honest" content of the book.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers. Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."

Britney - whose actress sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir 'Things I Should Have Said' in 2022 - previously claimed she had already written "three different versions" of the book.

The insider went on to add that the '...Baby One More Time Hitmaker' - who has been married to Sam Asghari since June 2022 but has children Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - is keen to "set the record straight" with the memoir and even though she has been in the public eye since she was a teenager, there are certain personal relationships she has so far managed to keep under wraps.

The source added: "Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight. There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever. Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world.

"She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried."