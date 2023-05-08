Jennifer Coolidge spoke out in support of the WGA strike during her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 61-year-old actress fought off competition from 'Cocaine Bear' actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 'Barbarian' star Justin Long as well as 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' actress Rachel Sennott and 'Smile' star Sosie Bacon to pick up the gong for the Most Frigtehened Performance for her part as Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus' and reminded viewers in her speech that "great comedy starts with great writers" as the Writers Guild of America fights in protest of their current working conditions.

Speaking at the event on Sunday (07.05.23), she said: "Almost all great comedy starts with great writers. I just think as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere. I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, you know, the play is the thing. Well, I don't want to put words in his mouth or anything but I think what he really meant was it's everything! My gosh, popcorn! Thank you. Oh, my go. Most frightening death. Thank you. I hope this is the last time that I ever die on a show. I would like to stay alive."

The 'Legally Blonde' star also won the coveted Comedic Genius Award at the annual ceremony - which went on without a host after presenters such as award winner Drew Barrymore and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actress Jamie Lee Curtis stepped down from their duties in order to show their support for the winners - and other big winners of the night included 'Scream VI' for Best Movie and 'The Last of Us' for Best Show.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise beat the likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Keke Palmer, and Michael B. Jordan to scoop Best Performance in a Movie for 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

In a pre-recorded speech that saw him piloting a plane, he said: "I love you, I love entertaining you."

Elsewhere, pop singer Selena Gomez was awarded Best Music Documentary for her mental health film 'My Mind and Me', whilst 'The Kardashians' was awarded Best Reality Series and Jenna Ortega was awarded Best Performance in a Show for her starring role in the Netflix hit 'Wednesday’.

Full list of winners:

Best Movie

‘Scream VI’

Best Show

‘The Last of Us’

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega, ‘Wednesday’

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last Of Us’

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, ‘Outer Banks’

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’

Best Fight

Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, ‘Scream VI’

Best Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn, ‘Stranger Things’

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last Of Us’

Best Kick-A** Cast

‘Stranger Things’

Best Song

‘Carolina,’ Taylor Swift

Best Musical Moment

‘Come Back Home’ in ‘Purple Hearts’

Best Music Documentary

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’

Best Docu-Reality Show

‘The Kardashians’

Best Competition Series

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge