David Arquette wants a reboot of this classic 1990s movie

2023/05/08 08:00 (BST)

David Arquette wants a remake of 'Never Been Kissed'.

The 51-year-old actor starred alongside Drew Barrymore in the 1999 romantic comedy that follows a young journalist posing as a high schooler for research purposes and admitted that he still "loves" the film and would even like to see a reboot or a sequel.

Asked which of his films he would like to see remade, he told ScreenRant: "'Never Been Kissed'. I love that film, just as a sweet romantic comedy. I'd love to see where those characters are now.. Then maybe 'Eight-Legged Freaks' as a creature feature. I just don't think there's enough of those little silly things. And when they do it right, it becomes like 'Stranger Things'. There are creature features, but I think they're just not done enough. And then Ready to Rumble. Bring back the wrestling and that whole world; maybe bring back some of the guys from WCW in that movie.

Meanwhile, the 'Scream' star - who was famously married to 'Friends' actress Courteney Cox and has 18-year-old daughter Coco with her but also has Charlie, nine, and six-year-old Gus with Christina McLarty - went on to tease that one of his latest projects is alongside Nick Jonas as he joked that he seems to always ben playing the "jerk" in a movie as he gets older.

He added: " I have a film coming out, which was called 'Good Grief', but it's called ['The Good Half'] now.

"It's premiering at Tribeca, and it has a wonderful cast. Elisabeth Shue, Matt Walsh, Nick Jonas... I had fun with that, although I played another jerky guy. It's funny, because the older I get, the more jerk roles I get to play with. It's time to be the nice guy again.

