Michael J. Fox "can't remember" all the women he dated back in the 1980s.

The 'Back To The Future' star was one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood after shooting to fame, but he now struggles to recall his wild child youth - and has very few memories of all the partners he romanced back in the day.

Speaking about the memories brought up in his Apple TV Plus documentary 'Still', he told The Sunday Times: "When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy. Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember.

"I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from the Bangles, and I can’t even remember it. But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time."

Fox, 61, and Hoffs, 64, dated briefly back in 1986. The actor went on to marry his wife Tracy Pollan in 1988 while Hoffs tied the knot with moviemaker Jay Roach in 1993.

However, one woman Fox does remember from the 1980s is the late Diana, Princess of Wales - revealing he sat next to the royal at the premiere of his movie 'Back To The Future' in 1985 but his clearest memory of the meeting is that he needed to go to the bathroom.

In the interview, Fox explained: "I sat next to Princess Diana during the world premiere of ‘Back to the Future’ and I had to pee. And that’s all I remember.

"I had just been told a whole list of things that I could and couldn’t do, like not speaking unless spoken to, and not standing unless she stands. And so I was thinking: ‘What kind of math do I have to do to go to the bathroom?'

"I can’t say, ‘I’ve go to go to the loo!’ So I sat there in pain for the whole time. And that was kind of the formula for that part of my life.”