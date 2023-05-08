'Hogwarts Legacy' has added a new Arachnophobia Mode.

Warner Bros. Games' 'Harry Potter' RPG has just gotten a new patch update, which makes the "spider-infested" areas "less intimidating".

A tweet on the game's official Twitter page teased: "Our latest patch for #HogwartsLegacy includes Arachnophobia Mode, making venturing into spider-infested areas significantly less intimidating!"

As per the patch notes, the update "Changes all enemy spider appearances."

It "reduces and removes" spider skitters and screeches and small spider ground effect spawners.

It also magically makes static spider corpses in the world invisible, while "Collision is still active to prevent players from getting stuck when

toggling this setting."

However, "spider images in the Field Guide remain unchanged."

There's also been more than 500 fixes made, including for the Lodgok’s Helm of Urtkot quest lock, which was preventing players from continuing with the quest.

Plus, several save game fixes, multiple collections, and Field Guide Page issues, as well as a bug that caused the player to fall out of the world.