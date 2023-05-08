Jameela Jamil regrets turning down an audition for 'You' over fears she'd have to film a sex scene.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed she was offered the chance to try out for a part in the fourth season of Netflix drama, but she said no because previous series have featured plenty of raunchy moments - however, she later found out the show's star Penn Badgley had asked bosses to cut down the number of saucy scenes.

In an episode of Penn's 'Podcrushed' podcast, she explained to the actor: "I don't do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show.

"My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't.

"And then you [Penn] f******* came out and were like: 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore.

"And I was like, 'I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw.' But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f******* show."

Jameela went on to add: " can't even watch sex scenes in films ... Even on my own, I have to fast forward through sex scenes because I've become so shy about watching other people. It's not a shame. I feel there's an awkwardness around it."

Penn - who has son James, two, with wife Domino Kirke - previously revealed he'd asked 'You' writer/showrunner Sera Gamble if she could reduce the amount of intimate scenes because "fidelity" is important to him.

Speaking on his podcast, he explained: "I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes. "This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me. "It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. "So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ "But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them. "She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.”