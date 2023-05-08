Tan France is feeling "stressed and nervous" about the imminent arrival of his second child.

The 'Queer Eye' star and his husband Rob are expecting baby number two via surrogate over the summer but the 40-year-old TV star has admitted he doesn't feel organised ahead of the birth.

He told PEOPLE: "[I am] very excited [but also] stressed and very nervous about it. We're only a few months away. I'm not prepared. The only thing I'm prepared for is knowing that it's going to be difficult."

The couple are already parents to son 21-month-old son Ismail and Tan says the tot is "going to get the shock of his life in a few months" when his sibling arrives.

He added: "All he knows is that he's obsessed with monster trucks and cars. That's all he knows. He doesn't want to know anything else."

Tan went on to reveal the couple have picked out a name for the new baby - and it's one he's been thinking about using for more than a decade.

He explained: "I always knew these two names that I loved the most. And so thankfully, Rob loves them also. We're on track to call our baby this name."

Tan and Rob confirmed their happy news about baby number two last month - revealing their second child will arrive almost exactly two years after Ismail arrived in August 2021.

The couple confirmed they found out about the pregnancy over the Christmas holidays, adding to PEOPLE: "We were over the moon. It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn't believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling."