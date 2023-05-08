Sean Penn’s son and Rosanna Arquette’s daughter have confirmed their romance by holidaying together.

Actors Hopper Penn, 29, and Zoe Bleu Sidel, 28, have been spotted in Rome, where they filmed their 2022 movie ‘Signs of Love’ and appeared at the city’s film festival to promote it, with the couple seen kissing, holding hands and laughing as they shared a meal and shopped.

Page Six obtained photos of the pair, which it said “confirmed their romance with a PDA in Rome”.

Snaps showed Hopper kissing Zoe as they ate and laughed in Rome’s capital.

The 29-year-old was featured in People maagzine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue in November and told the magazine his Oscar-winning dad Sean, 62, was quite “strict” with him when he was growing up.

He added: “I was always getting into trouble,” and said he “butted heads” with his famous father.

But he admitted Sean “chilled out” as he got older and described him now as “very lax”;

Hopper notoriously pushed and hurled insults at a photographer in 2013 and was arrested for drug possession five years later.

And a year later he opened up about his battle with crystal meth addiction, telling ES Magazine: “I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital, and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’

“Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life.”

Sean and ex-wife Robin Wright are also parents to daughter Dylan Penn, 32. Sean co-starred with both his kids in the 2021 film ‘Flag Day’, and was in ‘Signs of Love’ with Hopper.

Zoe is 63-year-old actress Rosanna’s only child, who she had with her ex-husband John Sidel.