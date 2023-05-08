Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is said to have been “unhappy” with his workload before their split.

‘The Bodyguard’ actor’s 49-year-old partner has filed for divorce from her estranged husband after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”, and a source has now said his filming schedule drove a wedge between the couple.

An insider told Page Six: “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home.

“During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”

The source went on to say the actor was “obsessed” with directing, producing and starring in his upcoming film ‘Horizon’ from August to November in 2022, adding: “She wasn’t happy about it.”

Page Six said another source told them Kevin’s career had taken over his home life.

They added: “Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of ‘Yellowstone,’ and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand… since it didn’t look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home.”

Kevin is said by Page Six to have been left stunned by Christine’s divorce filing.

One source previously told the outlet: “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back.

They added he still “loves” Christine and their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, and claimed each of the pair had requested for joint custody.

Paramount announced its hit drama ‘Yellowstone’ would be cancelled after its upcoming fifth season following Christine’s filing.