Prince Louis’ family nickname is “Lou-bags”.

His mum the Princess of Wales, 41, let the moniker slip as she helped her youngest child during a family visit to a scout hut in Slough for the UK-wide ‘The Big Help Out’ volunteering event on Monday. (08.05.23)

While helping the five-year-old and looking after the two other children she has with husband the Prince of Wales, 40 – Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight – and assisting him put marshamallows between two biscuits to toast them, Catherine said: “Pop that on the fire Lou-bugs!”

Royal fans called the nickname “adorable” and “sweet”.

The day out marked Louis’ first official engagement, and the five-year-old was also seen sitting between Prince William’s legs as he drove a digger.

His sister Charlotte was spotted painting while George was seen drilling holes into a piece of wood.

An estimated six million people were expected to take part in ‘The Big Help Out’, which marks communities coming together to help others with groups including the Scouts, as well as the National Trust and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Louis wasn’t at Sunday’s (07.05.23) coronation concert as it was past his bedtime, but the rest of his family were in the Royal Box for the event at Windsor Castle to see performers including Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Lionel Richie and Take That sing in tribute to King Charles, 74, after he was crowned alongside his wife Camilla, 75, at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday. (06.05.23)

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also joined the party, while Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, flanked by children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in the royal box.

Other VIPs included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, as well as deputy PM Oliver Dowden and wife Blythe and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria.

Prince Harry was missing as he left Britain after his dad’s coronation to travel back to his home in LA to celebrate his and his wife Meghan’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.