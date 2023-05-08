Princess Charlotte has volunteered for the Scouts.

The eight-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales took part in ‘The Big Help Out’ day on Monday (08.05.23) to mark the end of King Charles’ coronation bank holiday weekend after the 74-year-old was crowned at Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday. (06.05.23)

Her family captioned a video of them at the event in Slough: “Family day out volunteering for #TheBigHelpOut.”

Their clip showed the royals driving diggers, painting and meeting fans, with Charlotte also seen painting with youngest brother Louis, five, before they roasted marshmallows.

The event marked Louis’ first official engagement, with his mum Princess Catherine, 41, helping him load a wheelbarrow.

Prince William, 40, also used a digger to dump soil while his oldest child Prince George, nine, also took a turn on the machine.

An estimated six million people were expected to take part in ‘The Big Help Out’, which marks communities coming together to help others with groups including the Scouts, as well as the National Trust and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The family have spent the weekend celebrating King Charles’ coronation, which saw William make an emotional speech at Sunday’s (07.05.23) concert to mark the occasion.

He said he was proud of his “pa” and felt like his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, was “up there, fondly keeping an eye on us”.