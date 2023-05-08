The Prince of Wales says his children are “so tired” after the coronation weekend.

Prince William 41, who has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with his 41-year-old wife Princess Catherine, 41, added they are so exhausted he worries they won’t be able to get up for school on Tuesday. (09.05.23)

MailOnline reported he said his children were “so tired” while at ‘The Big Help Out’ volunteer event in Slough on Monday (08.05.23), to join millions of people across Britain to help communities.

The prince’s children were at Charles coronation ceremony on Saturday, but Louis stayed home during the coronation concert as it was past his bedtime.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, a close friend of Queen Camilla, who attended her throughout Saturday, said the king and his wife were both “extremely” tired after the coronation but “so proud of how it went”.

Buckingham Palace added Their Majesties were “deeply touched” by the support from their fans and all those who worked on the event.

Prince William said in his speech at the coronation concert he was “so proud” of the king.

He added: “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pag eantry is a simple message: service.

“For over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected… I commit myself to serve you all - King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!”